Man identified in deadly Main Street bridge crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Monday learned the identity of a man who died in a head-on crash on the Main Street Bridge.

His girlfriend identified him as Jack Moore, 26. He was driving a Kia, which collided with an Infiniti.

Moore’s girlfriend did not wish to make a comment.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when the Kia crossed the center line. The driver of the Infiniti was said to have critical injuries. Investigators are working to determine why the Kia crossed into oncoming traffic.

In December 2020, two people died in another head-on collision on the bridge, and there have been other crashes on the bridge that did not result in fatalities.

On Monday, we spoke with people who frequently travel the bridge. They worry about speeding and distracted drivers.

“I’ve seen and I’ve personally had to avoid incidents,” Lania Martin told News4JAX.

“You can just drift right over and clip someone,” Stephen Carey said. “It’s too easy to drift and clip.”

News4JAX crime and safety expert Ken Jefferson says the Main Street Bridge is narrow.

“When you’ve got oncoming traffic, sometimes people panic and move over and it impedes the progress of the person in the outside lane,” Jefferson said.

Carey suggested a barrier be put in place to separate north and southbound traffic.

“There needs to be at least something going up the middle,” he said.

“I definitely think there could be a lot of improvements,” Martin said. “Even if it were poles to separate the lanes.”

The Florida Highway Department of Transportation said eliminating highway fatalities is its highest priority.

An FDOT spokesperson released a statement that says in part: “FDOT evaluates crashes that occur on state facilities with a special emphasis on crashes that result in a fatality. If improvements on a roadway can be made to enhance safety, additional studies may be warranted.”