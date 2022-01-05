64º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Did you recently quit your job? We want to hear from you.

Associated Press

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Tags: Jobs, November, Quitting, record, Help Wanted
Quitting job on Twitter (WDIV)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A record 4.5 million American workers quit their jobs in November, a sign of confidence and more evidence that the U.S. job market is bouncing back strongly from last year’s coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department also reported Tuesday that employers posted 10.6 million job openings in November, down from 11.1 million in October but still high by historical standards.

We want to know why you quit your job in or around November.

Please let us know below and leave your contact information if you want News4Jax reporter Marilyn Parker to reach out.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

email