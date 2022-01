The accident happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 295.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man died in a motorcycle accident Wednesday in Jacksonville, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Interstate 295, north of Pritchard Road.

According to FHP, a 54-year-old Jacksonville man was riding south on I-295 when he lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle as it turned over.

Troopers said the man died.

An FHP news release shows he was not wearing a helmet.