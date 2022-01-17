2 accused in Brunswick club shooting that left 1 dead, 5 injured

Antonio Duncan (left) and Darren Cowart Jr. (right) are both accused of crimes in connection to a deadly shooting in a Brunswick club.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. – Police are searching for two men who have been accused in connection with a deadly shooting inside a Brunswick club.

The Brunswick Police Department said one person was killed and five others were injured after an argument erupted into gunfire inside the Bamboo Lounge early Saturday morning.

Police said two men got into an argument before pulling guns on each other. Shots were fired by both men leaving six victims ranging in ages of 25 to 52 with gunshot wounds, according to police.

On Sunday, arrest warrants for murder, possession of a firearm by convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime were issued for Antonio Duncan, 27, of Brunswick. Duncan is considered to be armed and dangerous.

An arrest warrant for party to a crime of murder was also issued for Darren Cowart, Jr., 26, of Brunswick.

Ad

Police said the incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Det. Carla Futch at (912) 279-2641 or Silent Witness at (912) 267-5516.