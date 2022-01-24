Red Cross called to help child, 3 adults after Westside house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The American Red Cross was called to help a child and three adults after a house fire Monday in the Hyde Park area on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

Crews said they responded about 12:20 p.m. to the fire on Burpee Drive and could see flames when they arrived.

According to JFRD, one adult was at home at the time of the fire, but no injuries were reported.

JFRD said shortly before 12:30 p.m. that the fire was under control.

The house is all clear after a search. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) January 24, 2022

JFRD told News4JAX that the fire is believed to have started in the A/C closet of the rental home, but the state fire marshal has been requested to investigate.

JFRD said the left side of the home was mostly fine, but a bedroom and other rooms were heavily damaged.

According to JFRD, the home is not habitable at this time, and the Red Cross will be helping the three adults and one child who lived in the home.

Ad

The Red Cross has been requested for 3 adults and 1 child. — THEJFRD (@THEJFRD) January 24, 2022

Monday’s fire is the fourth in Duval County since Saturday.

On Sunday, JFRD responded to two fires — one on Cherry Street in Neptune Beach and another on Prospect Street. JFRD said the Red Cross was requested for three adults and four children following the Prospect Street fire.

RELATED: State fire marshal investigating house fire in Neptune Beach

On Saturday, JFRD was called to a house fire on Old Kings Road.