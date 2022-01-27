‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s like skipping across the clouds.

The Big Bounce America is coming back to Duval County on Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 at the Riverfront Plaza. The event claims to be bigger and better for 2022 with a 13,000 square foot bounce house, a brand-new customized sports arena and more.

The quartet of inflatables includes the newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena; an incredible 900+ ft. long obstacle course named The Giant; and a unique, space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

The inflatable adventure offers family sessions and adult sessions.

Photos: News4JAX attended the ‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ event in 2019. See photos here.

All-Access tickets are available online. These tickets include a three-hour pass to the event, including a timed session on The World’s Largest Bounce House, as well as unlimited access to Sport Slam, The Giant and airSPACE!

Tickets start at just $19.

Click here for more information. Click here to buy tickets. Riverfront Plaza 2011 Independent Dr. Jacksonville, FL 32202