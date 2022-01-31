Fire marshal investigating mobile home fire on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The state fire marshal is investigating after a mobile home caught fire on the Westside Monday morning.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called to the home on 103rd Street just after 1 a.m. When firefighters got there they could see fire coming from the home.

It’s unclear if anyone was inside or what started the fire.

January has been an overwhelming time for firefighters.

“It has been a busy month for us,” said JFRD spokesperson Eric Prosswimmer. “We have had a lot of injuries. We have had too many fatalities.”

Prosswimmer said crews typically respond to about 30 fires a month, which is roughly one a day.

But this month alone, there have already been 45.

