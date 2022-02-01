Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identifies 2nd deputy found dead in St. Augustine vacation home

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office identified on Tuesday the second deputy found dead inside a St. Augustine vacation home.

Deputy Abigail Bieber, 30, patrolled the northwest portion of Hillsborough County. She was found shot and killed early Sunday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, Detective Daniel Leyden, who worked in the Criminal Investigations Division, was the shooter and killed Bieber before shooting himself.

“Deputy Abigail Bieber was an outstanding law enforcement officer, and by all accounts, an even better person who left a positive impact on every member of her squad and the countless members of our community who she encountered while on patrol,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister. “This tragedy has left our Sheriff’s Office family grief-stricken. There is a void within our hearts that can never be filled, but I hope that Deputy Bieber’s legacy will be the way she lived her life, as a selfless servant.”

According to HCSO, the deputies were in a romantic relationship and other deputies on vacation with the couple said they heard arguing from a bedroom followed by gunshots.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to A1A South in the Butler Beach area in reference to reports of gunshots. When deputies went inside, they found two dead people inside, SJCSO said.

“Tragically, the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide,” a SJCSO spokesperson said. “This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.”

According to HCSO, Bieber aspired to become a detective within the Criminal Investigations Division Special Victims Section. Known for her contagious smile, Bieber was a friend to fellow deputies and a bright spot in a dark world, as described by a squadmate. Co-workers also described Bieber as a young woman with a positive attitude who never shied away from tough investigations. She was known for being kind, genuine, caring and empathetic with the demeanor of a veteran law enforcement officer. She had been with the HCSO since February 2018.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized. The family of Bieber is asking for privacy during this time.