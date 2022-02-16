Arrest report reveals Ribault High student was fatally shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Wednesday obtained the arrest report for 19-year-old Jeffery Edwards, who is charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Santeria Williams, who was a senior at Ribault High School.

According to the arrest report, Williams was shot to death. The report states that surveillance video captured a Jeep, which was determined to be registered to Edwards’ grandfather, at about 5:48 a.m. on Jan. 5 near the scene of where Williams’ body was later found.

Investigators said the Jeep was located at a DHL service center on International Parkway. Notably, the arrest report states Edwards was employed at DHL.

Police, the report states, obtained a warrant for the Jeep, and blood samples were taken that later matched Williams’ blood. Furthermore, the report states, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement submitted a sexual assault kit, which tested positive for Edwards’ DNA.

The family told police that Santeria had left the house in the middle of the night on previous occasions to see him and they believed the two were dating, the report states. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Williams’ cellphone last pinged near Edwards’ house just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 5.

When questioned by police, the report states, Edwards claimed he hadn’t seen Williams since Dec 4.

Edwards was arrested Jan. 12 for attempted murder, attempted armed robbery in an unrelated case. The murder charge was added Monday.

His next court date is Thursday.