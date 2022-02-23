Person hit multiple times by gunfire in Sherwood Forest neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after someone was struck multiple times by gunfire Wednesday afternoon in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood.

According to Lt. Paris, with the Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene on Priory Avenue at about 3 p.m. The person shot was said to be in serious condition.

It’s unclear if the person shot was a man or woman. They were said to be in their late 20s.

A silver car that appeared to have been riddled with bullets was spotted near crime scene.

The Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information that could help the investigation to call police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.