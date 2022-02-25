Live rodent found at popular pizza place in Jacksonville

A popular pizza spot in Jax Beach is just one of the restaurants closed because of rodents this month.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A popular pizza spot in Jacksonville Beach is just one of the restaurants closed because of rodents this month.

Biggie’s Pizza’s in Jacksonville Beach

The pizza place was shut down last week after inspectors found a live rodent. The report says it was on the cook line behind the pizza oven.

The restaurant was also hit with a violation for renovations made without an approved plan. The inspector noted the front door was replaced with a roll-up one that is always open. That is considered a problem because the kitchen isn’t enclosed.

Biggie’s Pizza is waiting for a follow-up inspection.

Failed Inspection | Follow-up Inspection

Tony’s Pizza

Inspectors found over 130 rodents droppings along with carry-out pizza boxes and food on the floor during the inspection.

Ad

The Ponte Vedra restaurant was also hit for making renovations without approval. The report says sinks had been moved or replaced with a prep table.

The restaurant is also still waiting for its follow-up inspection.

Failed Inspection | Follow-up Inspection

Bagels R Us on Beach Blvd

Bagels R US off Beach Boulevard was shut down for at least the second time in 6 months.

An inspector found 8 rodent droppings behind a large mixer machine in the bagel prep area. That’s among the reasons it was also closed in August.

The restaurant reopened the next day.

Failed Inspection |Follow-up Inspection | Passed Inspection