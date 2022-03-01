Man killed in motorcycle crash on Blanding Boulevard leaves behind 4 children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Christopher Cheshire, 39, is the man who was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night on Blanding Boulevard.

His ex-wife, Cheaannah, said Cheshire always road his bike carefully and had been riding for a long time.

“He was very careful. He took his class faithfully and he was very particular with people riding their bikes without their motorcycle endorsements,” she said.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday and involved a collision with an SUV near Confederate Point Road. He was then struck by another van traveling in the opposite direction.

Cheshire died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office said both of the other drivers are cooperating with investigators. Cheshire’s wife said she spoke to witnesses who told her that the drivers took off and were later located.

“Both cars kept going. One car was found later on in a church parking lot,” she said.

Cheaannah Cheshire said her ex-husband owned his own company and was a family man. He leaves behind four children, ages 4, 6, 7 and 9.

“He loved his kids,” she said.

She added that Christopher Cheshire had recently lost his best friend in a motorcycle crash just a few months ago. Cheaannah Cheshire had a message to other drivers.

“Pay attention,” she said. “Innocent people are being taken because of careless people.”