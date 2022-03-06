Berkman II is finally gone. Will the city’s tallest skyscraper take its place?

After more than 14 years, Jacksonville's most famous eyesore came down Sunday morning. Thousands of people were in attendance to see the Berkman Plaza II implosion. News4Jax Reporter Corley Peel shows us the plans for where the eyesore once stood and when the site will be cleared.

New renderings show plans for what could be Jacksonville’s tallest skyscraper in place of the former Berkman II site.

Park Beeler said his company, Jacksonville Riverfront Revitalization, plans to build what could be Jacksonville’s tallest skyscraper.

The renderings show the skyscraper that could replace where the Berkman II building once stood. Beeler said he was in awe as he watched the implosion from the Strand apartments Sunday morning.

“That’s fantastic. 15 years in the making,” said Beeler.

Beeler said the new skyscraper would provide many uses.

“It’s a multi-use tower and mid-rise structure that will have retail, commercial, apartments, condominiums and possibly a hotel. And we have gone through our planning and have worked our way through the many problems dealing with the demolition of the building,” said Beeler.

Now that the Berkman II is a large pile of rubble, the cleanup begins. The city plans to do the clear the debris and charge the developer for the cleanup.

Ad

“There is a process of cleaning up the site once the implosion occurs. That will take probably a number of weeks. During that same timeframe, we will begin making preparation for submitting to the downtown development review board. The design that we have come up with,” said Beeler.

Beeler said they’ve already invested in more than $2.5 million and if the project is approved, it could run over $150 million.