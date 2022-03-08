Volunteers needed for 27th annual St. Johns River Celebration

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers are needed for the 27th Annual St. Johns River Celebration, Saturday, March 19, from 8 a.m. to noon (times vary according to cleanup site). Participants will help spruce up the city by collecting litter and debris from dozens of pre-selected riverfront and inland sites (sites are listed below). The City and Keep Jacksonville Beautiful are hosting the event in partnership with Florida Inland Navigation District and Surfing’s Evolution & Preservation Foundation as part of the Florida Great American Cleanup, a statewide effort to protect the environment throughout the spring.

Participants must be 18 years old or accompanied by an adult; advance registration is not required. Trash bags, gloves and tickets will be provided at the event locations. Community service certificates will be available for students. Directly following the cleanup, volunteers are invited to attend an appreciation event at the Riverside Arts Market from noon to 2 p.m., where they can redeem their tickets for refreshments and T-shirts (while supplies last).

For more information or to register call (904) 255-8276 or visit COJ.net.

2022 St. Johns River Celebration Cleanup Sites

Arlington/Beaches 8 a.m. -11 a.m.

16th Avenue South at the Ocean (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

All Wet Sports/Beach Boulevard Boat Ramp, 8508 Beach Blvd.

Leonard Abess Park, 12743 Leonard Abess Blvd.

Arlington Lions Club Park, 4221-2 Richard Denby Gatlin Rd.

Ed Austin Regional Park, 11751 McCormick Rd.

Beach Boulevard at the Ocean (8 a.m. – 10 a. m.)

Seagate Avenue at the Ocean (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

Blue Cypress Park, 4012 University Blvd. No.

Castaway Island Preserve, 2921 San Pablo Rd. S.

Exchange Island Canoe/Kayak required. Meet at Arlington Road Boat Ramp, 5137 Arlington Rd.

Ft. Caroline National Memorial, 12713 Ft. Caroline Rd. (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

Glynlea Park, Meet at Ball field, 6801 Altama Road

Mike McCue Park and Boat Ramp, 2510 2nd Ave. N (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

Kathryn Abbey Hanna Park, 500 Wonderwood Dr.

*Exception: Volunteers must arrive before 9:30 a.m. to participate.

Reddie Point Preserve, 4499 Yachtsman Way

Lonnie Wurn Boat Ramp, 4131 Ferber Rd.

Urban/Riverside Avondale/San Marco/Murray Hill/Springfield 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Azalea/Boone Park, 3700 Park St.

Henry L. Brown Kooker Park, 2909 Bennett St.

Fishweir Creek/Fishweir Park, 3999 Valencia Rd.

Five Points/Sun Ray Cinema, 1028 Park St.

Hollybrook Park, 319 Cherokee St.

Klutho Park, Meet in parking lot across from the VA, 1536 N. Jefferson St. (9:45 a.m.– 12 p.m.)

Murray Hill Playground, 4226 Kingsbury St.

Southeast 8 am. – 11 a.m.

Burnett Park, 3740 Burnett Park Rd.

Mandarin Park (Mandarin Boat Ramp), 14780 Mandarin Rd.

Palmetto Leaves Regional Park, 5760 Greenland Rd.

Pine Forest, 2174 Thomas Ct.

River Oaks Park/Craig Creek, 1000 River Oaks Rd.

Walter Jones Historical Park & County Dock Boat Ramp, 11964 Mandarin Rd.

Southwest 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

McGirt Creek Community Center & Lew Brantley Park, 8435 118th St.

Ringhaver Park, 5198 118th St. (8 a.m. – 10 a.m.)

Northwest 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Moncrief Creek Near Edgewood & Tullulah

Charles Reese Memorial Park, 7260 Ken Knight Drive W.

Northeast 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Huguenot Memorial Park, 10980 Heckscher Dr.

North 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

North Shore Park, 7901 Pearl St. (9 a.m. – 11 a.m.)

Oceanway Park, 12215 Sago Ave.

Note: This list is subject to change.