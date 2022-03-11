Saturated course makes for waterslide conditions at The Players #17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s not the entertainment the PGA Tour was expecting Friday afternoon on hole 17 at the Stadium Course.

But during a gray and dreary day of heavy rains at TPC Sawgrass — this video certainly was enough to make us chuckle.

The grass around 17 got so saturated, some decided to go for a slide! (This could be frowned upon by some, but none of the pros were on the course at the time.)

Play on Friday was suspended at 11:15 a.m., and things never got going again. We won’t see any golf shots until at least 11 a.m. Saturday.

PGA TOUR chief referee Gary Young said that the tournament is planning for a Monday finish. Young said that he feels confident that the event can wrap up even if The Players went into a three-hole playoff.