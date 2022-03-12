Free clinic in Orange Park helps adults in need of dental care

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Up to 100 adults got some much-needed dental care done for free thanks to an Orange Park medical center.

Crissy Johns spent the last two years dealing with significant tooth pain.

“Headaches, not being able to bite down on food,” Johns said. “It was a series of things.

But she couldn’t afford to get the treatment done that could have cost her thousands of dollars.

But thanks to Sunrise Emergency and Family Dental Care in Orange Park, Johns got two teeth pulled for free.

“They were very nice. They took their time they did not rush,” Johns said. “I’m glad it’s done now.”

At a free clinic on Saturday, Dr. Michael Thomasino and a team of dentists and oral surgeons provided dental care to adults in need of it.

Thomasino was inspired to continue this after doing similar work in Jamaica.

“I said to myself, ‘Why don’t we do this at home?’ I think charity starts at home,” Thomasino said.

Each procedure took about 20 minutes. Patients were seen outside the building and inside a big mobile bus. Treatments ranged from extractions and fillings to treatment for gum disease.

SMILES FOR MILES: An Orange Park dental care facility provided free dental care to 100 adults today who either couldn’t afford it or do not have insurance. Treatment ranged from extractions and filings to treatment for gum disease @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/T2zQIU7aPB — Aaron Farrar (@aaronfarrarNews) March 12, 2022

This is the second year in a row Thomasino has hosted this kind of clinic.

He said the coronavirus pandemic led to plenty of people missing crucial appointments.

“There has been a gap when it comes to preventative care, and so there are more emergencies probably than ever,” Thomasino said.

This is just one way to help serve a need.

Adults received free dental care in Orange Park on Saturday (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.)

Johns appreciates it.

“Wish there were more people like that who are willing to help people who cannot afford to get stuff like this done,” Johns said.

Thomasino said: “Just over and over the thanks, the appreciation, people are crying about it because they’ve been having to deal with such misery for so long and we are able to get them out of pain.”