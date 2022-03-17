Arrest made in shooting behind Baymeadows Road strip mall: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in January behind a Baymeadows Road strip mall, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Police said they responded to the shooting Jan. 27 in a wooded area behind the mall, which is near the intersection of Baymeadows and Old Baymeadows roads, and found a 29-year-old man suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital, where he died, police said.

Investigators said that they learned the man was shot during a dispute and that they identified the suspect as Marquis Daniels.

An arrest warrant was obtained, and with the assistance of the U.S. marshals, Daniels was located in Oklahoma and taken into custody, according to JSO.

Police said Daniels, 21, has since been extradited to Jacksonville and booked into the Duval County jail.