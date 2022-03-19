57th Annual Bob Hayes Invitational

Greg Coleman is the meet director at the Bob Hayes Invitational track and field meet. The event is Saturday at Raines High School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of high school athletes, from across the country are in Jacksonville to take part in this weekend’s Bob Hayes Invitational track and field meet.

It’s one of the biggest track meets in the country, and honors the life and accomplishments of Jacksonville native Bullet Bob Hayes.

This year’s event will also honor another Raines legend and event organizer, James Day.

This is going to be the first meet without him.

Day passed away unexpectedly last month.

James Day was a track and field coach here at Raines High School, one of the founding members of this event and served as the race director for 60 years.

Between 1,500 and 1,700 high school athletes are expected to compete here today.

This is the 57th year of the event, the event kicks off at 8 a.m.