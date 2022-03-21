🔒 Insider Savings: Take 20% off St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival tickets

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Membership has its privileges.

With the price for just about everything at record levels, News4JAX is helping our Insiders enjoy a fun, local event with a nice discount. It’s time for the second annual St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival.

And to show our gratitude for being an Insider, we’ve locked down a 20% discount on all tickets. *Simply use the promo code WJXT20 at checkout. We’re also giving our Insiders a chance to win an all-expenses-paid 3-day, 2-night stay staycation to the festival that includes hotel fair and tickets to some of the biggest events with the Ultimate Foodie Staycation sweepstakes.

The World Golf Hall of Fame, the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort and the historic district of St. Augustine are the host location sites for the 2022 festival which runs May 6-8. There you can indulge in delicious food and wines while getting the chance to meet celebrity guest chefs and winemakers, enjoy some of the finer things in life and even take part in Master Classes.

Ad

*Please Note: This offer is only valid for tickets bought by News4Jax Insiders March 21 - May 6. Only one discount will be applied to your purchase and excludes Master Classes and Dinners on Thursday and Saturday night.

Festival events include:

May 5: World Golf Hall of Fame Winemaker’s Dinner

A gourmet food lover’s experience with a six-course dinner, featuring three guest celebrity/James Beard Foundation award-winning chefs, including TV personality and author Maneet Chauhan.

May 6: Epicurean Master Classes

These off-site epicurean classes provide spirits, wine and craft brew lovers a chance to pick a class of their choosing, to learn more about their favorite beverages of choice.

May 6: Smoke on the Walk

This is a showcase of the southeast’s most celebrated Pitmasters and grill masters with wine, beer, and spirits along the Walk of Champions. Enjoy unlimited beverage tastings in a souvenir glass, along with delicious grilled, smoked and roasted gourmet BBQ bites.

Ad

May 7: Rise & Shine

Light breakfast bites and a choice of Mimosa, Champagne or Bloody Mary. Fantastic eye-openers to start the day off right – and a great way to fuel up for the main event.

May 7: St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival Main Event

A fun afternoon of culinary and beverage tastings, with live music in the beautiful surroundings of the Walk of Champions. Tickets include a souvenir glass for unlimited beverage tastings, and each guest will receive an RFID wristband for admission and to buy culinary tasting credits.

May 7: World Golf Hall of Fame VIP Lounge

The VIP Lounge is an exclusive, fully catered VIP Lounge experience with special SWAG bags, private restrooms, open bars, live music and more; a limited number of tickets are available.

May 8: The Jazz Brunch

This Mother’s Day brunch is like no other with an all-inclusive priced ticket featuring fantastic local jazz, lavish brunch spread, with carving stations, indulgent sides, made-to-order omelet station, seafood, and a wide range of desserts and beverages.

Ad

For complete details, including times and ticket pricing, visit the St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival’s website.