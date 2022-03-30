Motorcyclist killed in crash on Beach Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A crash involving a motorcyclist closed all eastbound and westbound lanes of Beach Boulevard at Spring Glen Road on Tuesday night.

According to Lt. Mana, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene at about 8:10 p.m. The crash involved a Honda Accord, an Mana said the driver fled from the scene.

The motorcyclist died at the scene from his injuries, Mana said. He was said to be in his 30s.

One man who works at a nearby Auto Zone described what he saw.

“When I came outside, I immediately ran to the four-way, called 911, and I saw pedestrians — you know, instincts — just run out in the street, just trying to save someone’s life.”