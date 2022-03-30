Woman who police say was shot by brother learned she was pregnant following hospitalization

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It was inside the Midtown Oaks Apartments that, Jacksonville police said, a woman was shot by her brother — and now that woman is sharing her story with News4JAX.

Isaiah Wilson, 27, is in the Duval County jail awaiting trial on a charge of attempted murder.

Valencia Wilson said she was shot eight times. The shooting happened on Nov. 8 of last year.

Months later, she’s opening up about what happened.

“It really was just an argument over household expenses. That Friday before, we got into an argument, and he actually pulled a gun on me that Friday,” Valencia Wilson said.

Valencia Wilson said she left the apartment to stay with her boyfriend for the weekend. She said when she returned the following Monday, there was another argument over expenses, but this time it involved a roll of toilet tissue.

“He told me he was going to take the tissue out of the bathroom that he had bought and he was going to put it in his room to be petty, so, at that point, I approached him and started trying to grab the tissue. Then he pulled out his gun and shot me eight times,” Valencia Wilson said.

Ad

Valencia Wilson said she was shot in both arms, her chest and stomach.

“After he shot me, I asked him, why? He put the gun to my head and said, ‘Look at what you made me do.’ And then he left,” Valencia Wilson said.

Valencia Wilson said that, when she was able, she called 911 for help and was applying pressure to her wounds to prevent bleeding out before paramedics arrived.

She was taken to Memorial Hospital where she underwent an emergency seven hour surgery.

Not long after she was released, Valencia Wilson said, she learned she was approximately one month pregnant when she was shot.

Her brother surrendered to police at a relative’s house. According to an arrest report, he first told officers that he was in fear because his sister beat him up and pulled a knife on him, but then later told police he did not see a knife in his sister’s hands and she did not pull a knife on him. The officer also noted in the report that Isaiah Wilson had no visible injuries to his body to suggest he had been in a physical fight with his sister.

Ad

Valencia Wilson said her baby was not injured. Investigators said the gun used to shoot Valencia Wilson was located in her brother’s car.