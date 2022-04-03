Winner Winner Joy Buys Dinner: Cole vs. Joy wager result

The Final Four is finishing up this Saturday and while you might be cashing in -- so is our own Cole Pepper.

Cole had a friendly Final Four wager going with fellow anchor Joy Purdy.

Cole went to Kansas and Joy went to Villanova. The two schools went head to head on Saturday night. Cole’s Kansas Jayhawks took down Joy’s Villanova Wildcats 81 to 65.

And since Villanova beat Kansas four years ago, Cole is enjoying his revenge.

Joy will pay up by wearing some Kansas Jayhawks apparel during a show this week.

Also, since Kansas won, Joy will have to treat Cole to a Philly cheesesteak.

Are you glad Cole Pepper won the bet?

What should they wager next time?