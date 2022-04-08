Fast-growing St. Johns County trying to keep up with influx of new residents

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla – St. Johns County is once again one of the fastest-growing counties in America. It was the 11th fastest-growing during the pandemic according to new census data.

Traffic and overcrowded schools are issues the county will need to address as it continues to grow.

The population jumped 43% from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S Census Bureau, as more than 83,000 people moved to the county within that span. The total population now stands at roughly 292,466.

More than 16,000 people moved to the county between 2020 and 2021, making it the fastest-growing county percentage-wise at 5.6% and fourth in total population growth.

To address the county’s booming growth, commissioners are asking residents to say yes or no to raising the county’s sales tax. The question will be on the Nov. 8 ballot.

If approved it would be in effect for 10 years starting in January 2023. The money raised would go toward road improvements, parks and infrastructure for law enforcement, just to name a few options.

Several new schools are also in the works and one is causing quite a stir in the Rivertown neighborhood.

The county unveiled several plans and most would involve students moving to a new school as soon as next school year. Some are worried their kids will go to a different school from kids who live right across the street, causing rifts in the community.

More than 400 people have signed an online petition criticizing the most drastic plan which splits Rivertown into three zones.

St. Johns County has the state’s top-ranked school district and it is one of the many reasons people are moving to the area.

A long-term plan to address growth would add 19 new schools over the next 20 years.