Term limit legislation for Jacksonville officials could be in trouble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council is expected to hold a public hearing Tuesday on the term limit bill introduced in February, but it appears the legislation could be in trouble.

The bill has made its way through a few committees. The Rules Committee voted against it 5-2, the Finance Committee voted 4-3 against it and the Transportation Energy and Utilities Committee also voted 4-3 against approval.

PREVIOUS STORY: Councilman Diamond introduces term-limit legislation for city officials

The legislation would apply to the mayor, sheriff, council members, school board members and constitutional officers.

Right now, term limits at city hall and elsewhere in local government are capped at two consecutive terms, but the bill proposed by councilman Rory Diamond would limit officials to two terms total.