Jacksonville rapper, singer says he gave family of teen who died on Orlando ride $15K for funeral costs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two weeks after Jacksonville rapper and R&B singer YK Osiris offered to help the family of a 14-year-old Missouri teen who fell to his death from a towering Florida amusement ride, the artist said he has donated $15,000.

YK Osiris last month asked his nearly 3 million Instagram followers to help him contact the family of Tyre Sampson who died after he dropped out of his seat from a 430-foot, free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district not far from Disney World.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old artist, whose legal name is Osiris Williams, posted a screen recording showing his name on a list of people who donated to an online fundraiser started by Sampson’s mother. It showed Williams gave $15,000.

Osiris Williams, also known as YK Osiris, shared a screen shot on Instagram of his donation to the family of Tyre Sampson. (Instagram)

So far more than 1,000 people have donated to the fundraiser which has more than $34,000 as of Sunday.

After he made the donation, Williams made a statement on Instagram that appeared to reference his sizable contribution.

“It’s a difference doing something from the heart, and doing something for clout,” he wrote. “When u do something genuine, u don’t care what comes with it.”