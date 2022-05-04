Prison truck involved in hit-and-run crash outside Union Correctional Institution, FHP says

A Department of Corrections vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning outside Union Correctional Institution, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

It happened shortly after 9:35 a.m.

Troopers said a Department of Corrections Ford pickup truck was traveling west on State Road 16 in the turn lane to Union Correctional Institution when an unknown car collided with the rear of the truck.

After stopping, according to troopers, the driver of the pickup -- a 51-year-old Raiford man -- indicated he was not injured and there was only minor damage to his vehicle. At that time, FHP said, the black-colored sedan left the scene without providing any information and continued on S.R. 16 toward Raiford.

Troopers continue to investigate.