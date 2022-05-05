Critical capacity: ACPS urgently needs dog adopters, fosters

Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) and the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) urgently needs dog adopters and fosters as the shelter is at critical capacity.

There are 300 dogs currently at the shelter -- which only contains 264 dog kennels. Citizens are encouraged to adopt or foster a dog.

The greatest need is for medium and large dogs. Foster commitment varies and staff will help you find a match.

Tomorrow begins a Cinco de Bow-Wow adoption event starting noon. Adoptions will be free through Sunday. City license fees may apply.

Visit the ACPS shelter (2020 Forest St. – 32204) in person or visit www.coj.net/pets to view available pets.

Adoption hours are:

Thursday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 6 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meet adoptable dogs at PetSmart Regency this Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (356 Monument Rd. – 32225).