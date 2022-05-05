Critical capacity: ACPS urgently needs dog adopters, fosters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Animal Care and Protective Services (ACPS) urgently needs dog adopters and fosters as the shelter is at critical capacity.
There are 300 dogs currently at the shelter -- which only contains 264 dog kennels. Citizens are encouraged to adopt or foster a dog.
The greatest need is for medium and large dogs. Foster commitment varies and staff will help you find a match.
Tomorrow begins a Cinco de Bow-Wow adoption event starting noon. Adoptions will be free through Sunday. City license fees may apply.
Visit the ACPS shelter (2020 Forest St. – 32204) in person or visit www.coj.net/pets to view available pets.
Adoption hours are:
- Thursday, May 5 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Friday, May 6 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Meet adoptable dogs at PetSmart Regency this Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (356 Monument Rd. – 32225).