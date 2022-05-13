Anti-crime group ‘Cure Violence’ to address drive-by shooting at Andrew Jackson High School

Cure Violence is an organization designed to prevent violence in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Parents are fed up with violence in the community after a 17-year-old student was shot outside Andrew Jackson High School on Wednesday.

It happened as kids were heading home. At this time, no arrests have been made.

Cure Violence, an organization designed to prevent violence in Jacksonville, is expected to be at the high school at 3 p.m. to address recent gun violence in the area.

Since Wednesday’s shooting, there’s been more security at the school. That includes a bigger police presence and students having their bags checked.

It will be like this for the foreseeable future.

A neighbor, who does not want to be identified, told News4JAX he heard the gunshots during the drive-by.

“I observed the children running in fear,” the woman said. “It was chaotic. The parents were in fear and afraid. It was sad. When you see it and you hear it. It hits the heart of a mother. A mother who has lost their child to a crime.”

Detectives are searching for a light-colored SUV that was involved in the drive-by shooting outside the school. Police say someone shot the teen as he was walking on the sidewalk.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information on this shooting should contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.