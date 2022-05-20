Incident reports released on suspicious letters sent to State Attorney’s Office, Duval County Courthouse

FBI: ‘No biological threat’ detected in letters sent to state attorney’s office in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX on Friday obtained the incident reports on suspicious letters that were sent to the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office and the Duval County Courthouse in downtown Jacksonville this week.

The incident report in the case of the suspicious letter sent to the Fourth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office shows that there were three letters to State Attorney Melissa Nelson and two of her prosecutors.

The letters had no return address and contained not just the unknown substance, but “suspicious writings.”

A staffer working in the mailroom who opened one of the letters got the substance on his arm. He and another staffer were quarantined, and the air-conditioning turned off in the building.

Authorities were called Tuesday to investigate those letters sent to the State Attorney’s Office.

The FBI later said the substance was not hazardous.

The next day, the FBI said its agents, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department were called to investigate a suspicious letter with an unknown substance that was sent to the Duval County Courthouse in downtown Jacksonville.

The incident report in that case shows that a staffer noticed that the letter had similar markings as the ones sent to the State Attorney’s Office, so it was not opened.

The building was evacuated, and the air-conditioning was shut off.

The letter was taken to FDLE for analysis.