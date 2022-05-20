86º

A week later, still no answer on when VyStar Credit Union online banking issues might be resolved

Members running out of patience

Corley Peel, Reporter/Weekend Anchor

Anne Maxwell, I-TEAM and general assignment reporter

VyStar Credit Union

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Vystar Credit Union’s web and mobile banking platforms have been down for one week, and the company still doesn’t have an answer on when the issue might be resolved.

Members say they are running out of patience.

VyStar has apologized.

On Thursday, VyStar’s chief member experience officer said they sincerely apologize and take responsibility for the issues that have impacted members.

This all began with what was supposed to be a temporary outage last Friday.

That’s when the credit union moved to a new online banking platform, but a week later, many members still can’t see their balances online.

VyStar says it had actually pushed back the launch date several times and felt confident it was ready to launch but ran into unforeseen challenges.

According to VyStar, all direct deposits and other transactions are successfully being processed.

However, VyStar’s website says online transfers made after May 15 are delayed.

Some customers say they’re upset by the lack of direct communication from upper management at VyStar.

An email was sent out to customers about how they can contact the bank.

