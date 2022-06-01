Crash blocks I-295 NB west beltway at I-95 interchange

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The northbound I-295 West Beltway was blocked Wednesday evening after a truck pulling a recreational vehicle got into a wreck.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the truck was traveling north on I-295, approaching the I-95 interchange, when the driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier. The truck came to a rest atop the concrete wall.

The RV rolled onto its side and came to a rest blocking northbound lanes. A passenger had minor injuries, FHP said.

The crash happened around 5:42 p.m. Lanes were fully open to traffic around 8 p.m.