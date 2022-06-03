Violence, blight spur police to create ‘We Love Bunnell’ clean-up day

BUNNELL, Fla. – Recent violence and increasing areas of blight in South Bunnell sparked the city’s police department to respond with solutions instead of citations.

The Bunnell Police Department is hosting its first “We Love Bunnell” Clean-Up Day on June 18 -- and it needs volunteers!

“The idea is to ask residents to voluntarily allow the police and other concerned citizens to help them clean up their neighborhoods and begin restoring pride and building police-community trust,” Bunnell Public Safety Officer Rommel Scalf said. “No one will be required to participate. We’re asking for help from the City of Bunnell, area churches and civic organizations, local businesses, and interested citizens to join the effort.”

This initiative will focus on South Bunnell and will help residents with everything from overgrown trees and unwanted furniture or appliances to unregistered dilapidated vehicles and general property clean-up.

Bunnell Police Chief David Brannon said that while driving around in South Bunnell, he noticed areas that would typically warrant a code violation.

“Instead of writing tickets, I want to do something positive to help people resolve these issues,” Brannon said. “Working together, all of us can make a difference.”

As the project coordinator, Scalf said he needs sponsors, tree crews, and many hands to make light work.

“Sometimes people don’t have the resources to cut back a tree blocking a streetlight or someone to lift a heavy couch. With their permission, the ‘We Love Bunnell’ brigade can help,” Scalf said.

Volunteers are asked to call the Bunnell Police Department and register in advance. The initiative will rally at the Carver Gym, 206 E. Drain St., Bunnell, on Saturday, June 18 at 8 a.m. Teams led by a police officer will be formed and directions will be given. The event will run until noon.

Volunteers are asked to dress comfortably, wear closed-toe shoes, and to bring a pair of gardening gloves, rakes, shovels, and wheelbarrows. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information on volunteering, sponsoring or participating in the event, contact PSO Scalf at the Bunnell Police Department at 386-437-7508 or by email at rscalf@bunnellpd.us.