Pilot safe after small airplane makes emergency landing in water near downtown St. Augustine

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Crews help pilot after airplane was forced to make emergency landing near downtown St. Augustine. (Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A pilot was unscathed after the small airplane they were flying landed in the water near downtown St. Augustine on Sunday morning.

Just before 7 a.m., a 911 call center got word from the FAA that a single-engine aircraft had landed in the Tolomato River just north of the Vilano Beach bridge. The Florida Highway Patrol said the pilot was flying north over St. Augustine when they lost power and had to make an emergency landing.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said it and the St. Augustine Fire Department responded and found a single-engine plane with one person on board.

The pilot had exited the aircraft and was being assisted by local boaters when crews arrived on the scene.

SAFD Marine Unit then towed the small aircraft to airport property.

No injuries were reported and the plane was not damaged, FHP said.

No other information was immediately available.

