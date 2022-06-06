82º

Clay authorities: 1 dead after a car crash involving at least one pedestrian

Kendra Mazeke, Digital content producer

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol reported a pedestrian died after a crash involving multiple vehicles Monday morning.

The crash happened on State Road 21 in Clay County at Periwinkle Avenue, Clay County Fire Rescue told News4JAX they responded to the crash and that there were several people injured.

As of 12:15 Monday afternoon all lanes of Blanding at Periwinkle were blocked. Please use caution in this area or seek alternative routes.

