Jacksonville City Council to decide fate of confederate monuments in vote Tuesday night

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On Tuesday night, the Jacksonville city council is expected to decide what to do with a pair of confederate monuments on city property.

The debate comes two years after Mayor Lenny Curry said they need to come down. A controversial monument still stands, uncovered, in Springfield Park. It is now the focus of much attention, dividing the council and the many people living in the city.

The one monument removed two years ago was a confederate soldier that sat atop a pedestal, located across from City Hall. Many thought it meant a change in Jacksonville. The soldier was put away in storage -- but the pedestal remains.

When it comes to finishing what started two years ago, Councilman Matt Carlucci said one thing.

“Enough of the talk, we need some action,” Carlucci said. “Action.”

Carlucci said he’s listened to the arguments from people for and against removing the monuments for years. Carlucci’s resolution calls for the mayor to budget $500,000 to take down the statue at Springfield Park and the remaining pedestal at James Weldon Johnson Park.

He said just recently, he flew a drone in Springfield Park to see for himself what the flag above the monument column reveals. He says the proof is in the picture.

“It’s a confederate flag for sure. You know, a confederate flag in bronze or in cloth, it doesn’t belong in a public park,” Carlucci said. “Public parks should be about unity, friendship, family fun, and not something that is a divider.”

Some community members disagree and the debate continues. Last week, News4jax heard from John Frashure, who said monuments should stay up.

“It’s part of your ancestry history and that’s what I look at it as,” Frashure said. “Not as a hate monument or anything else. I look at it as if it’s part of my history.”

A few weeks ago, the issue came up during public comment during a city council meeting.

“This removal culture will forever change the landscape of Jacksonville and your names will be referenced alongside this destruction of history,” one woman said.

A man followed up moments later saying: “I’ve heard that it’s all about slavery, white power,” the man said. “I’ve said before, our ancestors... they, 97-percent of them did not have slaves.”

Some have said relocating monuments is a form of erasing history. Carlucci had this to say.

“You can’t ever erase history, it walks beside us every day -- it’s in our history books.”

When asked how confident he is this will pass, Carlucci said he knows it will take some convincing, but hopes the city will finish what it started.

“It’s going to take three or four members changing their minds,” Carlucci said. “I have put my heart and soul into this because it’s really, perhaps the most important issue I have taken on as a council member.”

Carlucci said if this passes tonight, he will work with the administration to discuss the logistics of moving the monument.

Tuesday’s City Council meeting begins at 5:00 p.m.