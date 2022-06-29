Keystone Heights woman killed in boating accident on Lake Geneva: FWC

According to FWC, the deadly boating accident happened Tuesday on Lake Geneva in Clay County.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a boating accident Tuesday in Clay County, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Lake Geneva, the incident report from FWC shows.

According to the report, a 68-year-old Melrose man took a 57-year-old Keystone Heights woman on his boat for a test drive of his new motor.

For reasons unknown, according to the report, the 12-foot boat dipped to the right, and both people were thrown into the lake.

The report said the man found the woman in the water and managed to get her to shore, but CPR efforts failed, and she died.

Another deadly boating accident occurred this month in Clay County

Tuesday’s deadly boating accident was the second in Clay County in just over two weeks.

On June 14, the FWC said, two people were on a 20-foot vessel when it struck a large boathouse dock on Black Creek, ejecting the passenger from the boat. According to officials, a neighbor saw the woman in the water, immediately jumped in, brought her to shore and started giving her CPR. The woman, who was identified by loved ones as Heather Anan, did not survive.

Anan’s family told News4JAX that her best friend Steve Brookins, a former drummer and founding member of the American rock band 38 Special, was driving the boat and was injured in the collision.

According to FWC, he was driving the boat at a high rate of speed before the crash.