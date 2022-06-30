Flagler County Sheriff’s Office debuts its new water patrol boat this weekend

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Starting Friday, Flagler County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting extra patrols to enforce traffic laws on the roads and on the water.

FCSO is also debuting its new Boston Whaler Justice 250 this holiday weekend. The new water patrol boat will help FCSO with boating enforcement and rescue operations. “We finally have a boat that is made specifically for law enforcement use and can safely go in to the Atlantic Ocean if necessary,” said Sheriff Rick Staly. “This patrol boat should last decades and is from our local Boston Whaler factory.”

Members of the FCSO Motor/Traffic Unit will conduct separate enforcement details which will target DUI enforcement, seatbelt violations, speeding, and aggressive driving. Deputies will provide an increased presence on roadways experiencing high-traffic volume and be responsible for monitoring traffic patterns, providing enforcement and awareness to motorists.

FCSO will also increase patrols at beach approaches and will provide a highly-visible deputy presence on foot and ATV within the parking lots and on the beaches. The increased presence will run through Monday, July 4.