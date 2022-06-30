Jacksonville veteran mental health clinic marks 2 years serving our community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An organization to help veterans with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is marking 2 years of helping veterans and their families in Jacksonville. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone is a nonprofit that provides mental health counseling.

News4JAX Reporter Ashley Harding spoke to Kyle White, Metal of Honor recipient and Cohen Veterans Network ambassador, regarding the outcome of these type of clinics. “I myself experienced some challenges with post-traumatic stress,” White shared recalling an ambush he was involved in November 2007.

White said after around five and a half years serving in the military, he experienced both PTSD and a mild traumatic brain injury. It was not until he arrived home that his loved ones noticed that something was off. He credits his time in mental health facilities for his ability to recover.

“I made the choice to go get treatment,” White said. “Without doing that, I don’t know where I would be today.”

It is not just the veterans who are encouraged to use the mental health facilities. 47% of the people who come into the doors of the clinic are family members of veterans.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, PTSD has affected:

11-20% of veterans who served in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom

12% who served in the Gulf War

30% who served in the Vietnam War

To make an appointment at the Jacksonville Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic call 904-431-3500.