Semitruck driver faces slew of charges after deadly I-95 crash in Camden County

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – A Virginia man is facing 14 charges following a six-vehicle crash Friday on I-95 in Camden County that resulted in the deaths of four people.

According to jail records from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, Nichols Burist, 43, faces four counts of attempted vehicular homicide, which the Sheriff’s Office said are expected to be upgraded. He also faces charges of DUI, possession of an open container, possession of marijuana, following too close and making an improper lane change.

Buris was hospitalized following the crash and, according to the Sheriff’s Office, was released Thursday. He’s being held in the jail without bond.

The crash closed I-95 in both directions at St. Marys Road for several hours. According to investigators, the semitruck was traveling south and struck an SUV, which in turn hit a pickup truck. The pickup crossed over into northbound lanes. The semi was struck by two other SUVs and another semitruck.