Roaches, flying insects shutter popular wing spot for 3 days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Roaches and flies were spotted at several businesses in this week’s restaurant report.

Buffalo Wild Wings on City Station Drive

Inspectors found 41 small flying insects in the kitchen of the Buffalo Wild Wings by the airport.

The inspector also found a live roach in the server station close to the front door of the dining area, but bugs weren’t the only issue.

The restaurant was also penalized for an employee not washing their hands after touching dirty plates.

They remained closed for an additional two days due to the continuation of roach activity and small flying insects.

It reopened three days later.

Wendy’s on Max Legget Parkway

The Wendy’s on Max Legget Parkway was shut down for more than 15 violations, mainly for wastewater backup.

The report says three floor drains in the kitchen were backed up, including one near the main cook line. The manager stated in the report they are constantly mopping the areas to try to keep the floors clean.

The Wendy’s reopened the next day.

Zaxby’s on Airport Road

Live roaches were found during the inspection at the Zaxby’s on Airport Road.

The location was also marked for an employee only washing their hands for approximately four seconds. The report does say the employee re-washed their hands properly.

Zaxby’s reopened two days later.

Subway on North Main Street

This location was shut down due to the inspector finding 30 rodent droppings in a cabinet under the cashier counter.

The Subway reopened the next day.

Tijuana Flats on San Jose Boulevard

Tijuana Flats was shut down for having flying insects around the restaurant.

They were able to reopen the next day.

