Man seriously injured after being stabbed by wife, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was stabbed Saturday afternoon during a domestic dispute with his wife, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

JSO responded to the incident around 3 p.m. in at the Loft apartments on West Monroe Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man stabbed in the neck and suffering serious injuries.

The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was called and took the man to a local hospital. JSO said he is currently in stable condition.

Officers said that the stabbing occurred during an argument between the husband and wife. It’s unclear what the argument was about.

The woman accused of stabbing her husband is claiming self-defense, police said. She is in custody and is cooperating with investigators, JSO said.

There were witnesses in the apartment at the time. JSO is unsure of their relationship to the couple.

Investigators said early indications at the scene are that alcohol was not involved.