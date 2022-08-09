JSO provides update on computer issues, says police response times not impacted

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office provided an update Tuesday on its computer issues.

According to the city of Jacksonville, there was suspicious activity from an outside server that was flagged Friday, and JSO said in a statement Tuesday morning that its network engineers continue to assess systems.

The Sheriff’s Office said that police response times and service levels to the community have not been impacted. JSO also stressed that it has not been the target of a ransomware attack.

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, out of an abundance of caution, proactively separated its servers from the city network,” the statement reads. “At this point, there have been zero indications of compromise to any of JSO’s systems.”

In a statement Sunday, Brian Hughes, the city of Jacksonville’s chief administrative officer said that cyber security detection software implemented within the last year detected suspicious activity Friday evening from an outside server and that when staff was alerted to a possible issue, they “were able to quickly disable the account and implement precautionary measures.”

“The situation is contained, and all systems are functioning properly. In an abundance of caution, the City and JSO have taken precautionary measures to limit access while cyber security teams finish a deep dive throughout the system,” the statement concludes.

While officials say all systems functioning properly, sources told New4JAX that the precautionary measures implemented over the weekend have slowed the process of filing arrest reports.

The Duval County courtroom where inmates make their first appearance before a judge also experienced a major decline in appearances on Monday and Tuesday. Usually, the Duval County courtroom is filled with people, but footage from the courtroom this week showed a decrease in the number of people arrested appearing in court. JSO’s Calls for Service page was also down as of Tuesday.

News4JAX requested emails from city leadership to staff about the “suspicious activity,” but a city spokesperson said they can’t be released, as information about threat assessments or threat response plans are confidential.

The State Attorney’s Office said its systems have not been impacted.

The FBI said in a statement Sunday that its cyber task force is working with the city to navigate the potentially suspicious activity on its system.

“The FBI Jacksonville Cyber Task Force has been providing assistance to the City of Jacksonville related to potentially suspicious activity on its system, and our technically trained cyber experts will continue to share any new information available to assist them in making informed decisions,” an FBI spokesperson said.

Below is the entire statement released Tuesday morning by JSO: