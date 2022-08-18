Sheriff candidate T.K. Waters responds after report questions his voter registration location

Jacksonville sheriff candidate T.K. Waters is speaking out about where he lives and where he’s registered to vote after a report on Thursday that said Waters is registered to vote in the Nocatee area within Duval County but doesn’t currently live there.

It’s a topic that’s been a part of this special election because former sheriff Mike Williams left office over a residency issue. Jacksonville’s charter requires the sheriff to live in Duval County. Soon after it became known at the end of May that Williams had moved to Nassau County, he stepped down.

This summer, News4JAX asked all of the candidates if they lived in Jacksonville and they told us they did. Still, there had been questions over Waters’ residency.

On Thursday, local online nonprofit news outlet The Tributary reported that Waters is registered to vote in a precinct in the Nocatee area that is located in Duval County. However, the Waters campaign had told The Tributary that the candidate and his family live on the Northside, leading to questions over whether he’s properly registered.

News4JAX reporter Jim Piggott asked Waters about where he lives and where he’s registered to vote.

Waters gave a statement that reads in full:

“First of all, my wife and I have lived in Duval County for nearly a decade and I moved to Jacksonville in 1991. To imply otherwise is a factually inaccurate smear. Following the tragic death of our son in our home, my wife and I made the difficult decision to move and began renting in other locations. In between moves earlier this year I inadvertently kept my voter registration at a previous address, though I was not required to change it, until my permanent home, under construction, is complete and ready to move in to.” T.K. Waters

Waters is one of five candidates in the special election which is open to all Duval County voters on Tuesday.

If nobody gets more than 50% of the vote, the top two candidates will move on to the general election.