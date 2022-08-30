Man charged with murder, attempted murder in stabbings at Westside apartment complex: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest in a case that involved the stabbings of two women, one of whom died from her injuries.

Police were called to the Addison Landing Apartment Homes on 103rd Street on Aug. 13. Officers said they found the body of one woman who’d been stabbed, and they found a second woman with stab wounds who was taken to a hospital with severe injuries.

Through investigative efforts, JSO said, police identified the suspect as Travis Thompson, 39. The Sheriff’s Office said he’s facing charges of murder and attempted murder.

Thompson was located and arrested in South Carolina. JSO said he’s been transported back to Jacksonville and booked into jail.

At the time of the stabbings, investigators said they believe the women knew each other but did not know the exact relationship between them.