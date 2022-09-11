NFL, Jaguars fans remember 9/11 on first weekend of new season

(Nick Wass, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

U.S flag is unfurled before the start of the first half of an NFL football game between Jacksonville Jaguars and Washington Commanders, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Jaguars had their first game of the season Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

The game also marked 21 years since the 9/11 attack.

MORE: 9/11 terror attacks reverberate as US marks 21st anniversary

NFL teams across the country honored those who were lost in the tragedy before every game on Sunday.

In Jacksonville, a lot of people were out celebrating the start of the football season for some teams including the Jaguars.

The Jaguars game started honoring the lives lost in 9/11.

The Jaguars ended up losing to the Washington Commanders, 28-22, in heartbreaking fashion.

RELATED: Not there yet: Jaguars fade at the finish in loss to Commanders

Ad

Some people said they don’t mind the beginning of the season starting on a day when the nearly 3,000 victims of the attack were honored.

“I don’t have a problem with it every team is going to have a memorial service at the beginning of the game flyovers do some good speeches and recognize the date,” Eric Wentz said.

But another football fan says he doesn’t feel the same way.

“A 9/11 game it would’ve been better moving. It’s sensitive to me because my son was in the Army when it happened and we lost him two years later in Iraq,” said Pat Ivory.

The Jaguars continue the season next week at home against the Indianapolis Colts.