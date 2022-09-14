Your Voice Matters: What are your questions for mayoral candidate Daniel Davis?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Daniel Davis, the latest candidate to enter a crowded race to become the next mayor of Jacksonville, is set to appear on This Week In Jacksonville later this week.

Host Kent Justice will ask Davis, president of the JAX Chamber, a long list of questions about important topics ahead of the vote next year.

But we want to know: What are your questions?

Use the form below to submit your questions or concerns and Kent will take at least one of your submissions and ask Davis directly.

At News4JAX, we always want to hear from you, but during this election cycle, we are making an extra effort with our “Your Voice Matters” campaign.

News4JAX is making a commitment to consistent community outreach to hear from you both digitally and in person. We will then take your input and your questions and bring them right to the candidates running for office. We will also hold the candidates accountable for their words and actions using our “Trust Index” and fact-checking.

So look out for more of that in the future as Kent sits down with as many of the nine mayoral candidates as possible.

For now, send us your questions!