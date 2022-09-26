Putnam County EM recommends residents in low-lying areas evacuate ahead of Ian

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Putnam County Emergency Management on Monday evening recommended that residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas within the county evacuate beginning Tuesday.
Specifically, officials said that residents in evacuation zones A and F, areas with a history of flooding and mobile homes should heed the advice.
RELATED: Here’s where NE Florida counties stand on school closures | County-by-county: Where to get sandbags in Northeast Florida, Southeast Georgia
Shelters in Putnam County will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency Management provided the following list:
General Population Shelters
- Robert H. Jenkins, Jr. Elementary School (formerly Interlachen Elementary School), 251 County Rd 315, Interlachen, FL
- QI Roberts JR-SR High School, 901 State Rd 100, Florahome
- Browning-Pearce Elementary School, 100 Bear Blvd, San Mateo
- Middleton-Burney Elementary School, 1020 Huntington Rd, Crescent City
Pet-Friendly Shelters
- Ockwilla Elementary School, 299 N. State Rd 21, Hawthorne
- Special needs (Run through the Department of Health)
- Kelley Smith Elementary School, 141 Kelley Smith School Rd., Palatka
For more information and to find out your evacuation zone, please visit eoc.putnam-fl.com or call the EOC call center at 386-329-1904.