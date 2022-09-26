Putnam County EM recommends residents in low-lying areas evacuate ahead of Ian

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Putnam County Emergency Management on Monday evening recommended that residents in low-lying and flood-prone areas within the county evacuate beginning Tuesday.

Specifically, officials said that residents in evacuation zones A and F, areas with a history of flooding and mobile homes should heed the advice.

Shelters in Putnam County will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency Management provided the following list:

General Population Shelters

Robert H. Jenkins, Jr. Elementary School (formerly Interlachen Elementary School), 251 County Rd 315, Interlachen, FL

QI Roberts JR-SR High School, 901 State Rd 100, Florahome

Browning-Pearce Elementary School, 100 Bear Blvd, San Mateo

Middleton-Burney Elementary School, 1020 Huntington Rd, Crescent City

Pet-Friendly Shelters

Ockwilla Elementary School, 299 N. State Rd 21, Hawthorne

Special needs (Run through the Department of Health)

Kelley Smith Elementary School, 141 Kelley Smith School Rd., Palatka

For more information and to find out your evacuation zone, please visit eoc.putnam-fl.com or call the EOC call center at 386-329-1904.