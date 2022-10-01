Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia now eligible for FEMA aid after Ian. Will you be applying?

The Sky 4 helicopter shows efforts Friday to prevent a Vilano Beach home from going into the surf.

Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after Hurricane Ian, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday.

Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs.

These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Seminole and Sarasota counties, which were previously approved for Individual Assistance.

Survivors can apply for disaster assistance at disasterassistance.gov, by using the FEMA mobile app, or by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Time. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, press play below:

In a major disaster like this, FEMA offers homeowners and renters disaster grants, and the U.S. Small Business Administration offers low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, businesses of all sizes, and non-profit organizations.

In many cases, FEMA refers survivors to SBA as part of the FEMA process. If told to apply for a disaster loan, people should do it, in order to continue moving through the FEMA process, even if they think they cannot afford a loan. It is free to apply, and people are under no obligation to accept a loan. SBA refers applicants back to FEMA for potential additional grant consideration if they do not qualify for a loan.

SBA announced Saturday that it was adding Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns, and Volusia counties to its disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian, making businesses and residents in those counties eligible to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loan program.

News4JAX wants to know if you live in one of our local counties that’s now eligible for assistance -- Flagler, Putnam or St. Johns -- will you be applying for aid?

Let us know in the form below how you were affected by Ian and why you’ll be reaching out to FEMA for assistance: