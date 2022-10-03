Man who shot officer dies after jumping from Dames Point Bridge following 20-mile chase: JSO

Officials said there was an attempted break-in at a home on Old Middleburg Road around 10:50 p.m. When officers arrived, a person fired at them, hitting one officer and then stealing a car.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after shooting a Jacksonville police officer and leading law enforcement officers on a 20-mile chase Sunday night before jumping off the Dames Point Bridge, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said it started with an attempted burglary at a home on Old Middleburg Road around 10:50 p.m. When officers arrived, a person fired at them, JSO said. The shots hit one officer and then the man stole a car, JSO said.

Officers said the man led them on a chase until he crashed on the Dames Point Bridge, got out of the car, and jumped into the river below — causing police to close the bridge for several hours, JSO said. The bridge has since reopened.

Police said they found the man’s body and the gun used in the incident early Monday morning.

The officer who was shot was taken to the hospital for evaluation but was released with severe bruising. JSO said the body armor that the officer was wearing may have saved his life.

News4JAX spoke with a neighbor who has lived in the area near the attempted robbery for two decades. The neighbor, who lives just a couple houses away, knows the family who lives inside the Old Middleburg Road home. She said her grandchildren used to play with the children who live there.

The neighbor, who asked to remain unnamed and not to be on camera, said she was shocked when she found out about what happened.

“We kind of knew something had happened late last night when we saw all the commotion with the cops and stuff when we saw all the lights in the neighborhood. When I actually heard this morning on the news, I was, like, ‘Wow,’” the neighbor said. “We didn’t hear shots or anything.”

Investigators have been collecting evidence for hours.