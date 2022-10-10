3rd person arrested in ‘Operation Lucky 777s’

A third person has been arrested in connection with “Operation Lucky 777s.”

On Friday morning, Clay County deputies, under the Cops Without Borders initiative, arrested Raymond Brewer, 44, at his Jacksonville home on Bellrose Avenue.

There was a warrant for Brewer’s arrest in connection to “Operation Lucky 777s,” which was a multi-agency law enforcement operation led by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office that disrupted a major drug ring between Northeast Florida and California.

According to investigators, Brewer was a lower-level dealer who took part in the distribution of multi-kilo quantities of dangerous narcotics that were being sent to Clay County from California via mail.

While the arrest warrant affidavit is heavily redacted, it states that in August, Brewer was pulled over and arrested in Orange Park by a Clay County deputy who found drug paraphernalia and baggies of cocaine. Investigators were able to link the drugs in Brewer’s possession to the drug ring between Clay County and California, the warrant shows.

As of Monday, Brewer remained in the Clay County jail on a $500,000 bond. He is charged with trafficking large amounts of cocaine.